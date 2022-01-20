﻿
MMK to decrease carbon emissions with new BF No. 11

Thursday, 20 January 2022 15:28:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia’s MMK will implement a decarbonization technology at its new blast furnace, which is currently under construction. SMS group said that, with its support, MMK is moving towards higher ecological standards.

According to SMS group technology, most of the hard fuel will be substituted by a combination of hydrogen and carbon monoxide, which creates potential for decarbonisation. The technology will be applied at BF No. 11 and will decrease CO2 emissions and will increase the productivity of the furnace, the official statement reads. “We are happy to continue our cooperation with MMK and to implement such innovative decisions,” an SMS group official said. The companies signed the contract for construction of BF No. 11 in June 2021. 


