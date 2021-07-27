MMK continues increasing container shipments

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 14:56:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-headquartered MMK continues strengthening its positions in terms of container shipments, having again shown positive dynamics in the first half of 2021.

During January-June this year MMK shipped over 575,000 mt of steel products in containers, which is almost two-fold more than the figures for the same period of 2020.

The key customers for MMK’s container shipments are the automotive industry, pipe mills, various technical producers and the regional stock companies. “Today MMK has the leadership in all of the key metal-consuming industries. At the same time we are working in line with the strategy to develop premium niche products, which require safety in terms of storing and transportation to the client. This is why we pay more and more attention to the container shipments development,” Pavel Shilyaev, the general manager of MMK, said in the official statement.