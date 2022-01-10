Mining investments in Peru up 21.6 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 10 January 2022 22:26:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to November 2021 rose 21.6 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said mining investments in Peru in Jan-Nov 2021 reached $4.45 billion, up from $3.66 billion in the same period of 2020.

Investments in beneficiation plants in Jan-Nov 2021 rose 0.9 percent, year-over-year. However, investments in mining equipment in the same period fell 7.3 percent, also on a year-over-year analysis.

On the other hand, investments in exploration, infrastructure and development in Jan-Nov 2021 rose 44.7 percent, 68.3 percent, and 54.2 percent, year-over-year, respectively.