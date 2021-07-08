Mining investments in Peru increase 8.3 percent between January and May

Thursday, 08 July 2021 20:52:53 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in the January-May period rose 8.3 percent, year-over-year, according to data from the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to government’s data, mining investments in Peru in the January-May period this year totaled $1.68 billion, up from $1.55 billion a year ago.

Minem said investments in beneficiation plants and mining equipment in January-May this year dropped 11.6 percent, and 26.6 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, investments in exploration, infrastructure, and mining development in January-May rose 18.2 percent, 32 percent, and 35.5 percent, all on a year-over-year analysis.