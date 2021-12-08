﻿
Mining investments in Peru increase 21.2 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:29:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to October this year rose 21.2 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to government data, mining investments in Peru in the January-October period reached $3.97 billion, up from $3.27 billion in the same period of the year prior.

Minem said investments in the plant beneficiation and mining equipment in January-October fell 0.5 percent, and 11.8 percent, year-over-year.

On the other hand, investments in exploration, infrastructure, and development in January-October rose 44.6 percent, 70.2 percent, and 59.6 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year basis.


