Mining investments in Peru increase 21.1 percent in full-year 2021

Thursday, 03 March 2022 21:39:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mining investments in Peru in the full-year of 2021 rose 21.1 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the nation’s ministry of mines and energy.

Minem said investments in mining in Peru in full-year 2021 totaled $5.23 billion, up from $4.32 billion in full-year 2020.

Investments in Peruvian beneficiation plants in full-year 2021 fell 2.5 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, investments in mining equipment, exploration and infrastructure in full-year 2021 grew 0.5 percent, 51.5 percent, and 63.1 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year basis.


