Mining investments in Peru increase 17.1 percent in January-August

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to August this year rose 17.1 percent, year-over-year, to $3.01 billion, according to data released by the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to Minem, investments in beneficiation plants in the January-August period rose 1 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, investments in mining equipment in January-August fell 30.8 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

Minem said investments in January-August in exploration, infrastructure, and development and preparation grew 41.4 percent, 76.2 percent, and 56.5 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year basis.