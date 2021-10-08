﻿
Mining investments in Peru increase 17.1 percent in January-August

Friday, 08 October 2021 20:43:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to August this year rose 17.1 percent, year-over-year, to $3.01 billion, according to data released by the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to Minem, investments in beneficiation plants in the January-August period rose 1 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, investments in mining equipment in January-August fell 30.8 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

Minem said investments in January-August in exploration, infrastructure, and development and preparation grew 41.4 percent, 76.2 percent, and 56.5 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year basis.


