Mining investments in Peru increase 11.4 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 18:51:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru rose 11.4 percent, year-over-year, said the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to government data, mining investments in Peru reached $2.53 billion in the accumulated period of January to July this year, up from $2.27 billion in the same period of 2020.

Minem said mining investments in beneficiation plants and mining equipment in the January-July period fell 1 percent, and 43.1 percent, year-over-year, respectively.

However, mining investments in exploration, infrastructure and development increased 36.9 percent, 72.9 percent, and 48.4 percent, all on a year-over-year basis.