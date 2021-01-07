Mining investments in Peru drop in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:00:26 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to November 2020 declined 31.1 percent, year-over-year, according to data from the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem. Investments during period totaled $3.6 billion, down from $5.3 billion in the same period of the year prior.

According to Minem, investments declined across all sectors in the 11-month period. Investments in beneficiation plants in Jan-Nov 2020 fell 5.3 percent, year-over-year. Investments in mining equipment, exploration and infrastructure in the same 11-month period decreased 26.5 percent, 39.3 percent, and 36.8 percent, year-over-year, respectively.

The biggest decline was in development, whose investments in Jan-Nov 2020 plummeted 68.6 percent, year-over-year.