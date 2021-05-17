﻿
English
Mining investments in Peru decline in Q1

Monday, 17 May 2021
       

Mining investments in Peru in Q1 this year fell 10.3 percent, year-over-year, according to a report from the ministry of mines and energy, Minem. Investments in mining in Peru reached $943 million in Q1 this year, down from $1.05 billion in Q1 2020.

Mining investments in infrastructure in Q1 this year rose 6.7 percent, year-over-year.  On the other hand, mining investments in Q1 in the beneficiation plants, mining equipment and exploration decreased 31.3 percent, 45.3 percent, and 4.8 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year basis.


