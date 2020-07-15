﻿
English
Mining investments in Peru decline in January-May period

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 21:05:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to May reached $1.5 billion, according to the local ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said mining investments in Peru in January-May this year fell 24.5 percent, year-on-year, from $2.06 billion in the same period of the year prior.

The Peruvian ministry said investments in the mining segment affected most areas, with the exception of beneficiation plants. Investments in beneficiation plants in the January-May period rose 31.1 percent, year-on-year. However, investments in mining equipment in January-May fell 40.3 percent, year-on-year.


