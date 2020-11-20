Mining investments in Peru decline in Jan-Sept

Friday, 20 November 2020 20:55:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to September this year fell 28.9 percent, year-over-year, said the ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to Minem’s data, mining investments in the nine-month period reached $2.8 billion, down from $4.07 billion in the same period of the year prior.

Investments in the period declined at most sectors, including mining equipment, whose investments fell 19.3 percent, year-over-year, exploration, with a 40.9 percent year-over-year decline, among others.

Investments in beneficiation plants rose 9.2 percent, year-over-year, in the period. It was the only area to report increased investments in mining in the period.