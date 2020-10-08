﻿
English
Mining investments in Peru decline in Jan-August

Thursday, 08 October 2020 00:23:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to August 2020 declined 27.7 percent, year-over-year, according to the ministry of mines and energy, Minem. Investments reached $2.57 billion, down from $3.56 billion in the same period of 2019.

Investments in beneficiation plants in the Jan-Aug period rose 14.1 percent, year-over-year, the only segment to post a growth in terms of investments in the eight-month period.

Investments in mining equipment in January-August fell 13.1 percent, year-over-year, and 41 percent for the exploration segment in the same eight-month timeframe.


Tags: Peru  South America  mining  |  similar articles »


