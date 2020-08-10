Mining investments in Peru decline in H1

Monday, 10 August 2020 23:19:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in the first half of the year (H1) fell 25 percent, year-on-year, according to data from the nation’s ministry of mines and energy (Minem).

Minem said mining investments in Peru in H1 this year totaled $1.91 billion, down from $2.54 billion in H1 2019.

Most categories saw investments decline, Minem said. Those include mining equipment, which saw investments decrease 23 percent in H1 2020, on a year-on-year basis, as well as infrastructure, which reported in H1 this year a 23.1 percent year-on-year decline.

Minem said mining investments in Peru in June fell 27.3 percent, year-on-year, to $350 million.