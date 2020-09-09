Mining investments in Peru decline 24.9 percent in Jan-July

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 22:47:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to July this year declined 24.9 percent, year-over-year, according to the nation’s ministry of mines and energy.

Mining investments totaled $2.27 billion, down from $3.02 billion in the same seven-month period of 2019. Declining mining investments in Peru affected most categories in the Jan-July period.

Minem said investments in mining equipment in Jan-Jul fell 9 percent, year-over-year, while investments in the exploration and development areas dropped 38.8 percent, and 71.6 percent, respectively, both year-over-year in the same seven-month period.