Mining investments in Peru decline 15.5 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:34:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in the first two months of 2021 declined 15.5 percent, year-over-year, according to the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to Minem, mining investments in Peru in the January-February period reached $558 million, down from $660 million in the same period of the year prior.

The only area to report an increase in investments was infrastructure. Investments in this specific area in Jan-Feb grew 13.9 percent, year-over-year.

Investments in all the other areas, including beneficiation plants, mining equipment and exploration decreased 22.9 percent, 60 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year basis.