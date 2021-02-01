Mineração Geral do Brasil expects to resume iron ore activities at Casa Branca mine

Monday, 01 February 2021 20:08:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore company Mineração Geral do Brasil (MGB) plans to resume activities at its Casa Branca mine, according to a media report by G1.

A Minas Gerais state court discussed recently the company’s restart in a court hearing. A new court hearing was scheduled for February 18. Environmental groups have opposed the company’s project restart, which would include the decommissioning of a dam.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the company aims to build an open pit, a dry iron ore treatment facility, as well as roads to transport iron ore in the cities of Brumadinho, Nova Lima, Ibirite and Belo Horizonte.

MGB also seeks a provisional license for its Casa Branca mine, which halted operations in 2000. Neither the company nor the media report unveiled an expected date for the company to eventually resume operations or activities.