﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mineração Geral do Brasil expects to resume iron ore activities at Casa Branca mine

Monday, 01 February 2021 20:08:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore company Mineração Geral do Brasil (MGB) plans to resume activities at its Casa Branca mine, according to a media report by G1.

A Minas Gerais state court discussed recently the company’s restart in a court hearing. A new court hearing was scheduled for February 18. Environmental groups have opposed the company’s project restart, which would include the decommissioning of a dam.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the company aims to build an open pit, a dry iron ore treatment facility, as well as roads to transport iron ore in the cities of Brumadinho, Nova Lima, Ibirite and Belo Horizonte.

MGB also seeks a provisional license for its Casa Branca mine, which halted operations in 2000. Neither the company nor the media report unveiled an expected date for the company to eventually resume operations or activities.


Tags: raw mat  Brazil  South America  mining  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Jan

Vale to invest $2.7 billion in Brazil’s northern region
22  Jan

Vale says incident at terminal not affecting iron ore supplies
08  Jan

Vale to report strong results in 2021 despite limited output
07  Jan

Minas Gerais state expects Vale to pay $5.2 billion to settle Brumadinho disaster
04  Jan

Analysts expect Vale to pay large dividends after Samarco restart