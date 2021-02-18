Minera Autlan provisionally resumes activities at Gomez Palacio plant after a one-year halt

Thursday, 18 February 2021 20:23:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican manganese and ferroalloys producer Minera Autlan provisionally resumed activities at its Gomez Palacio plant, following a one-year halt.

The company halted activities at the plant in Q1 last year due to weak market conditions, as reported by SteelOrbis. The company said the restart in February is “provisional” and will depend on the performance of the steel markets.

The Gomez Palacio plant produces silicomanganese, which is used a raw material in steelmaking. The facility has a 33,000 mt/year capacity, but the produced no silicomanganese in 2020 due to the “difficult conditions (seen) in both the domestic and global steel markets, a situation which was worsened because of the effects of Covid-19.”