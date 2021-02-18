﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Minera Autlan provisionally resumes activities at Gomez Palacio plant after a one-year halt

Thursday, 18 February 2021 20:23:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican manganese and ferroalloys producer Minera Autlan provisionally resumed activities at its Gomez Palacio plant, following a one-year halt.

The company halted activities at the plant in Q1 last year due to weak market conditions, as reported by SteelOrbis. The company said the restart in February is “provisional” and will depend on the performance of the steel markets.

The Gomez Palacio plant produces silicomanganese, which is used a raw material in steelmaking. The facility has a 33,000 mt/year capacity, but the produced no silicomanganese in 2020 due to the “difficult conditions (seen) in both the domestic and global steel markets, a situation which was worsened because of the effects of Covid-19.”


Tags: Minera Autlán  North America  Mexico  alloys  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Feb

AHMSA loses 10,000 mt of steel due to lack of natural gas
11  Feb

Mexican industrial output in December declines 3.2 percent
04  Feb

AHMSA executive likely en route to Mexico to face charges
29  Jan

Mexican iron pellet output declines 25.9 percent in November
28  Jan

Mexican economic activity declines 3.5 percent in November