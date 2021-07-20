﻿
English
Minas Gerais state expects $19.1 billion Mariana deal

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 19:08:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais expects to reach a BRL 100 billion ($19.1 billion) settlement with Vale, BHP Billiton and Samarco over the November 2015 Mariana dam disaster, which killed 19 people and halted operations at Samarco.

According to a media report by Reuters, governor Romeu Zema said the deal could reach as much as BRL 100 billion ($19.1 billion), more than the BRL 37.68 billion ($7.2 billion) settlement agreed for the Brumadinho dam collapse.

As reported by SteelOrbis, all the involved parties expect to reach an agreement in 120 days, counted from June 22, 2021. Zema said it’s better for a company to know it will lose than continue operating in a context of uncertainty over a settlement

The governor said Minas Gerais state should get BRL 60 billion, while the Brazilian government and the Espirito Santo state should get BRL 20 billion each, totaling the forecasted BRL 100 billion ($19.1 billion) settlement.


Tags: South America  Brazil


