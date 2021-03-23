Mill Steel acquires Los Angeles-based steel distributor

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 20:24:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Flat steel distributor Mill Steel Co. announced it has purchased the commercial assets of Prassas Metal Products, a Los Angeles based steel trading and stocking distributor of pre-painted and coated coil products. Terms of the business transaction were not disclosed.

In a press release, Mill Steel said the deal will strengthen its geographic footprint with additional sourcing opportunities and greater reach in the Southeastern United States.

Mill Steel will immediately assume steel processing and supply for PMP's broad array of construction industry customers in the Southeastern, Mid-South and Western United States. The transition will be seamless, Mill Steel said, as it will uphold existing contracts.

Prassas Metal Products CEO Jim Prassas will take on a consulting role with Mill Steel as the business assets are integrated, the company said.