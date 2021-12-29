MIIT: China to focus on consolidation of stainless steel and tube sectors in 2021-25

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 12:00:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chang Guowu, deputy director of the raw material industry department of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), stated on December 29 that China will encourage leading steel enterprises to undergo mergers and reorganization during the 2021-25 period, aiming to create several world-class ultra-large steelmakers. Moreover, China will respectively foster the creation of just one or two leading enterprises in the stainless steel, special steel, seamless steel and cast tube industries.

According to the MIIT, in 2021-25, China will continue to come under pressure from excess production capacity, and will need to deal with problems in guaranteeing resources and in the fields of green and low-carbon industrial concentration. China will support mergers and reorganizations of regional steel enterprises, aiming to change the situation of the excess number of small steel enterprises in regions. At the same time, as the MITT stated, China will guide hot rolled enterprises and coking plants to take part in the merger and reorganization of steelmakers in Beijing, Tianjin and in Hebei Province.