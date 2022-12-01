﻿
Mexico’s steel industry remains top source of foreign direct investment

Thursday, 01 December 2022 22:23:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Of the 27 main preferred industries of Mexico’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the steel industry is the one with the greatest attraction, with $1.54 billion from January to September of this year, 40.4 percent or $440 million more compared to the same period in 2021, according to an analysis by SteelOrbis of data from the Ministry of Economy (SE).

In a historic period, from January 1999 to September 2022, the steel industry in Mexico received $15.75 billion of FDI, a figure that represents 2.3 percent of the total of $671.1 billion FDI received by the country during the period. That figure places it as the second most important, only surpassed by the metallic mineral mining industry with $28.53 billion or 4.3 percent of the total.

The mining of metallic minerals received the second most FDI in the third quarter with $0.71 billion, 67.9 percent or $1.51 billion less than what was received between January and September 2021, according to the classification by branch of the SE.

In the first nine months of the year, Mexico raised $32.15 billion, 13.0 percent or $3.71 billion more than in the same period last year.


