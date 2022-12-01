Mexico's minimum wage will increase 20 percent in 2023

Thursday, 01 December 2022 22:28:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The minimum wage in most of Mexico will increase 20 percent to 207 pesos ($10.50) per day and to 312 pesos ($15.80) per day on the northern border of the country as of January 1, 2023, announced President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador this week.

The president said that the salary increase was a unanimous decision between the business sector, the workers and the federal government. Official data reveals that until October of this year, 3 out of 10 workers in Mexico received a daily minimum wage, or 18.2 million workers.

Considering the workers who earn one to two daily minimum wages, there are 37.8 million workers, a number that represents 29.3 percent of the 58.4 million workers in the country.

Per hour, the minimum wage in Mexico will be $1.30 in most of the territory and $2.00 in the border area. That pay contrasts with the US federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The salary in Mexico, per hour, also contrasts with that paid in the United States in nonfarm private payrolls by the industrial sector, which as of October was $32.58 per hour, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.