Mexico's ICH posts higher net profit in Q2

Monday, 03 August 2020 00:54:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican steelmaker Industrias CH (ICH) said net profit in Q2 rose 12 percent, year-on-year, to MXN 521 million ($22.9 million).

Net revenues in Q2 was MXN 8.30 billion ($366.4 million), 16 percent down, year-on-year.

Steel sales volumes in Q2 fell from 655,000 mt in Q2 2019 to 589,000 mt in Q2 this year.

ICH reported a gross profit of MXN 1.48 billion ($65.6 million), 6 percent up, year-on-year. The company’s EBITDA in Q2 grew 2 percent, year-on-year, MXN 1.42 billion ($62.8 million)

USD = MXN 22.66 (August 3)


