Mexico’s HRC production, consumption and export in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 00:54:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Hot rolled coil (HRC) in Mexico was the second most important finished steel product in the January-November period of this year, with 3.69 million metric tons (MT) of local production, which is 39.7 percent higher than what was reported in the same period of 2021, per data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In consumption, HRC was the most important (#1) with 4.31 million/mt in the first 11 months of 2022, a volume that represented an increase of 7.0 percent, compared to the same period last year.

On the import side, the HRC is the fourth most important product with 1.05 million/mt, 34.9 percent less in the analysis period.

In exports, the HRC is also the fourth most important finished steel product with 425,000/mt, 93.3 percent more, compared to the 220,000/mt from January to November of last year.

Canacero's statistics are only distributed among its members and the media are excluded. One of the chamber members shared the data with SteelOrbis, although the document does not detail volumes for the month.