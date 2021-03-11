﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico’s Grupo Collado turns to profit in Q4 2020

Thursday, 11 March 2021 23:50:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican steel service center Grupo Collado went from a net loss of MXN 19.3 million ($936,893) in Q4 2019 to post a net profit of MXN 21.9 million ($1.06 million) in Q4 2020.

As for the full-year of 2020, Grupo Collado reported a net profit of MXN 120.3 million ($5.8 million), as compared to the net loss of MXN 16.9 million ($818,005) it posted in full-year 2019.

Grupo Collado attributed the increase results in Q4 2020 to higher revenues, stronger margins, a positive currency exchange rate and reduced expenses.

Net revenues in Q4 2020 reached MXN 2.08 billion ($100.6 million), 13.7 percent up, year-over-year. Gross profit in Q4 2020 was MXN 430 million ($20.8 million), 45.6 percent up, year-over-year.

USD = MXN 20.66 (March 11)


Tags: North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Feb

Mexico’s Minera Autlan posts net loss in Q4 2020
24  Feb

Ternium posts increased revenues for Mexico and Southern region
22  Feb

AHMSA provisionally resumes activities
18  Feb

Minera Autlan provisionally resumes activities at Gomez Palacio plant after a one-year halt
17  Feb

AHMSA loses 10,000 mt of steel due to lack of natural gas