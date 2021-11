Mexico’s Grupo Collado posts increased profit and revenues in Q3

Monday, 15 November 2021 22:26:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steel service center Grupo Collado said net profit in Q3 was MXN 457.4 million ($22.2 million), 721.18 percent up, year-over-year, from MXN 55.7 million ($2.7 million) in Q3 2020.

The company said net revenues in Q3 grew 76.8 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 3.51 billion ($170.7 million).

Grupo Collado said gross profit in Q3 reached MXN 1.17 billion ($56.8 million), 135 percent up, year-over-year.

The company reported a gross margin of 33.3 percent in Q3, up from 25.1 percent in Q3 2020.

$ = MXN 20.60 (November 15, 2021)