Mexico’s gross fixed investment down 0.9 percent in September, fifth drop in 2022

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 22:23:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Gross fixed investment in Mexico decreased 0.9 percent in September, month-on-month, reflecting the fifth decline so far in 2022, according to seasonally adjusted data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The Inegi measures investment with an index, and in September the index reached 98.9 points, which means that it is below the level of 2013 (base year of the indicator).

In annual comparison, investment increased 4.2 percent compared to September 2021. However, the level remains 3.3 percent below the pre-pandemic level and 9.4 percent below September 2018, which was the last year of the previous six-year government.

In the period January-September, it grew 5.3 percent compared to the same period in 2021. In the accumulated, it is also below the pre-pandemic level and the last year of the previous president.

Mexico is the 15th largest economy in the world by GDP, according to 2021 data from the World Bank.