Mexico’s economy secretariat opens consultation for new carbon pipe regulation

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 21:21:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has opened a public consultation for a new Canacero pipe regulation, it said on Wednesday. The interested parties will have 60 working days to submit their comments.

The new PROY-NMX-B-200-CANACERO-2021 regulation sets the requirements for all seamed and seamless carbon steel pipes, hot-conformed, round, square or rectangular-shaped that are used in the construction of bridges and buildings as well as for structural purposes in general.

The new regulation will replace the former NMX-B-200-1990 regulation.


