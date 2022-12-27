﻿
Mexico’s CRC production, consumption and export in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 00:56:24 (GMT+3)
       

Cold rolled coil (CRC) in Mexico is the third most important finished steel product in the January-November period of this year, with 3.05 million metric tons (mt) of local production, 7.2 percent more than the same period of 2021, per data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Measured through apparent consumption, CRC was the second most important product during that same reporting period, with 3.87 million/mt, 5.6 percent less than the 4.10 million/mt in the first 11 months of last year.

Of the main imported products, the CRC is the third most important with 1.11 million/mt, 19.2 percent less in the analysis period.

On the export side, CRC is the seventh most important product with 290,000/mt, 143.1 percent more than the 119,000/mt exported from January to November of last year.

Canacero's statistics are only distributed among its members and the media are excluded. One of the chamber members shared the data with SteelOrbis, although the document does not detail volumes for the month.


