﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico's automotive export value grows 13.8 percent in December

Friday, 27 January 2023 22:47:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Exports in the Mexican automotive industry increased 13.8 percent by value, year-over-year, totaling $14.3 billion, reported Friday by the national statistics office Inegi.

In December, the automotive industry improved the most among Mexican foreign trade. Total exports grew 3.4 percent to $49.3 billion, and the manufacturing industry exported $43.5 billion, 3.1 percent more year-on-year.

The participation of the automotive sector in the total exported was 29.1 percent of the total, 2.7 percentage points more than in December 2021. Regarding exports of the manufacturing industry, it increased 3.1 percentage points to 32.9 percent.

In the accumulated 12 months, the value of automotive exports totaled $165.2 billion, the manufacturing industry exported $508.4 billion, and total exports from Mexico totaled $578.2 billion, figures that represented annualized increases of 18.2 percent, 16.6 percent. percent and 16.9 percent, respectively.

The automotive industry is the main engine of the Mexican economy and is the largest generator of foreign currency in the country, surpassing the oil industry, tourism and remittances.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

German manufacturers building and expanding auto parts plants in Mexico

26 Jan | Steel News

China’s Yanfeng to hire 800 workers for plant expansion in Mexico

24 Jan | Steel News

Indian conglomerate Bharat Forge could invest in Mexico’s auto industry

20 Jan | Steel News

Dana Incorporated expands auto parts plant in Querétaro

18 Jan | Steel News

Metalsa begins hiring 1,000 workers to manufacture chassis for Toyota in Mexico

13 Jan | Steel News

Vehicle production in Mexico expected to grow 6.6 percent in 2023

10 Jan | Steel News

Mexico could attract $10 billion of foreign investment in auto parts industry

10 Jan | Steel News

Mexico reports new vehicle sales of 1.13 million in 2023

09 Jan | Steel News

Vehicle production in Mexico grows 4.4 percent in December

06 Jan | Steel News

Vehicle sales in Mexico grow 24.1 percent in December

04 Jan | Steel News