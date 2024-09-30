 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico's...

Mexico's auto exports down 3.3 percent to $16.36 billion in August

Monday, 30 September 2024 09:44:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of Mexico's auto industry exports fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in August to $16.36 billion. This is the fourth non-consecutive annual decline so far this year, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of preliminary data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In August, the auto industry (light and heavy vehicles and auto parts) accounted for 34.5 percent of manufacturing industry exports. It also accounted for 31.5 percent of Mexico's total exports.

In the January-August period, Mexico's auto industry exports totaled $128.68 billion, up 5.2 percent or $6.4 billion from the January-August period of last year. The value of exports is a historic record for that period.

The automotive industry, according to Canacero, is the second largest consumer of steel in Mexico.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

55 auto parts companies await US election to invest up to $3.5 billion in Mexico

24 Sep | Steel News

Swedish Volvo to start construction of plant in Mexico in October

16 Sep | Steel News

Primetals to upgrade caster of Mexico’s TYASA for production of automotive grades

30 Aug | Steel News

Mexico's automotive exports rise in July

28 Aug | Steel News

Swedish Volvo to invest $700 million in new production plant in Mexico

27 Aug | Steel News

Stellantis invested $1.6 billion to produce electric vehicles in Mexico

22 Aug | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow down 0.4 percent in June to $22.89 billion

20 Aug | Steel News

Blockade of ArcelorMittal Mexico plummets steel production by 60 percent in June

12 Aug | Steel News

Mexican AHMSA recognizes the bankruptcy of the company due to insolvency

12 Aug | Steel News

Production of heavy trucks in Mexico up 20.9 percent in July

12 Aug | Steel News