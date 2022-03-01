Mexico’s AHMSA turns back to profit in full-year 2021

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 22:05:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) went from a net loss of MXN 2.18 billion ($106.49 million) in full-year 2020 to post a net profit of MXN 358 million ($17.4 million) in full-year 2021.

AHMSA said EBITDA in full-year 2021 was $123 million, up from an EBITDA loss of $44 million in full-year 2020. EBITDA is AHMSA’s only USD-denominated indicator.

Net revenues in full-year 2021 totaled MXN 12.68 billion ($617.6 million), 145.8 percent up, year-over-year.

USD = MXN 20.55 (March 1)