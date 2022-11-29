Mexico streamlines international steel trade with electronic system

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 22:51:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mexican government, through its tax collection arm, the Tax Administration Service (SAT), reported that companies can request authorization to expedite foreign trade for various tariff chapters, including Chapter 72 on casting, iron and steel, and 73 of manufactures of foundry, iron or steel.

The SAT published in the official government gazette (DOF), the new General Rules of Foreign Trade for 2022. In an annex, it reported that companies may request authorization to use the Electronic Customs System without the intervention of a customs agent or customs agency .

The permit will be requested from the governmental National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM). The application requires the payment of 10,797 pesos (USD $544), the company’s legal representative must be registered with the IMSS social security institute, and the company must have a minimum capital of 5.0 million pesos (USD $251,889).

The international trade (export or import) that is expedited refers to Chapters 50 to 60 (manufacture with textiles), 64 (footwear), 72 (cast iron, iron and steel) and 73 (Manufacturers of cast iron, iron or steel) of the Tariff of the Law of General Import and Export Taxes (LIGIE).