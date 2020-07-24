Mexico seeking Asian investments in steel segment

Friday, 24 July 2020 10:45:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Mexican government has reportedly been in touch with Asian steelmakers, including Posco, Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Corp, to invest in Mexico to produce steel for the automotive sector.

A media report by Reuters said Mexican secretary of economy, Graciela Marquez, wants foreign investors to boost the Mexican steel sector, following the ratification of the USMCA deal.

“The steel sector is where we see the most opportunities,” said Marquez.

“We want to show companies the opportunities that can open up with the increased demand for local content,” she said.