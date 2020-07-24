﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico seeking Asian investments in steel segment

Friday, 24 July 2020 10:45:43 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Mexican government has reportedly been in touch with Asian steelmakers, including Posco, Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Corp, to invest in Mexico to produce steel for the automotive sector.

A media report by Reuters said Mexican secretary of economy, Graciela Marquez, wants foreign investors to boost the Mexican steel sector, following the ratification of the USMCA deal.

“The steel sector is where we see the most opportunities,” said Marquez.

“We want to show companies the opportunities that can open up with the increased demand for local content,” she said.


Tags: North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Aug

Mexican industrial production declines in June
06  Aug

Ternium sees revenues decline for Mexico in Q2
03  Aug

Mexico's ICH posts higher net profit in Q2
31  Jul

Mexican iron pellet production declines in May
24  Jul

Officials partially shut down ArcelorMittal Mexico mill