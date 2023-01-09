﻿
English
Mexico reports new vehicle sales of 1.13 million in 2023

Monday, 09 January 2023
       

The Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), which represents thousands of new vehicle dealers in the country, forecast the sale of 1.13 million units by 2023, up 3.7 percent or around 40,600 more units compared to 2022, its president Guillermo Rosales said today.

At a press conference, Rosales said that although in the last two years sales increased 6.8 percent in 2021 and 7.0 percent in 2022, by 2023 the level will be below 2019 (pre-pandemic) with 1.32 million vehicles sold and below the 1.52 million sold on an annual average for the 2016-2018 period.

He said he regretted that the federal government “keeps the doors closed to dialogue with the automotive industry to deal with the issue of the massive importation of used vehicles.”

As of December 28, the AMDA president said, the federal government legalized approximately 1.05 million vehicles that it described as "contraband."

The program to legalize these "junk vehicles from the United States," Rosales said, will be maintained for the time being until the end of March 2023.

"We reiterate the urgency of ending this panorama of encouragement to automotive smuggling by the Government of Mexico," said the AMDA executive.


