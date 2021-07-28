Mexico opens consultation for new iron and steel regulation

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 19:22:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico has opened a consultation for a new iron and steel regulation, known as PROY-NOM-251-SE-2020. The government said on Wednesday the public consultation is open for 60 working days.

The norm sets the specifications, probe methods, commercial information, and compliance requirements for a wide range of iron and steel products for the civil construction industry that are produced in, imported into, or sold in Mexico.

A steel industry working group made up of several local steelmakers, including Tenaris Tamsa, Ternium Mexico, Tyasa, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Forza Steel, Tubacero, among others, voluntarily contributed to the regulation.