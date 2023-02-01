Mexico manufacturing PMI down 0.7 percent in January

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 00:34:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexico’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) of the manufacturing industry decreased 0.7 percent in January, month-over-month. It is the second consecutive drop, according to the seasonally adjusted data revealed today by the national statistics agency Inegi; in December the index decreased 1.3 percent. compared to November last year.

According to Inegi, despite the decline, the PMI with seasonally adjusted data stood at 51.3 points in January 2023. There are 31 consecutive months above the 50-point level, which marks the area of optimism.

In annual comparison, the PMI for January rose 0.1 percent. Although it was a marginal increase, it broke the negative trend of the last six months.

The manufacturing industry in Mexico is the largest employer in the formal sector of the economy with 28 out of every 100 hired workers. It is also the main generator of foreign exchange with 88 of every 100 dollars exported by the country.