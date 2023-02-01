﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico manufacturing PMI down 0.7 percent in January

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 00:34:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) of the manufacturing industry decreased 0.7 percent in January, month-over-month. It is the second consecutive drop, according to the seasonally adjusted data revealed today by the national statistics agency Inegi; in December the index decreased 1.3 percent. compared to November last year.

According to Inegi, despite the decline, the PMI with seasonally adjusted data stood at 51.3 points in January 2023. There are 31 consecutive months above the 50-point level, which marks the area of optimism.

In annual comparison, the PMI for January rose 0.1 percent. Although it was a marginal increase, it broke the negative trend of the last six months.

The manufacturing industry in Mexico is the largest employer in the formal sector of the economy with 28 out of every 100 hired workers. It is also the main generator of foreign exchange with 88 of every 100 dollars exported by the country.


Tags: Mexico North America Manufacturing Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte 

Similar articles

AHMSA supplying steel plate to Caterpillar

08 Oct | Steel News

Mexican plate prices see upswing

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Mexican HRC prices follow neutral trend

15 May | Flats and Slab

AHMSA and Air Liquide begin operations on gas generating plant

02 May | Steel News

Mexican domestic plate prices slip slightly

21 Mar | Flats and Slab

AHMSA supplying steel plate to Caterpillar

08 Oct | Steel News

Mexican plate prices see upswing

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Mexican HRC prices follow neutral trend

15 May | Flats and Slab

AHMSA and Air Liquide begin operations on gas generating plant

02 May | Steel News

Mexican domestic plate prices slip slightly

21 Mar | Flats and Slab