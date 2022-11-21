﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico invites Turkish companies to invest in the country

Monday, 21 November 2022 21:27:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican government met in Ankara with Turkish companies Borusan Holding, Acun Medya, Gürok and organizations such as the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEiK) and The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey to invite them to invest in Mexico.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard met on Friday with Turkish businessmen to invite them to invest in Mexico and boost international trade, the Mexican government reported in a press release.

Ebrard told the Turks that companies from the United States and Europe have already chosen Mexico to streamline their supply chain, for which they will be investing in the coming years.

Currently, he said, bilateral trade is $2 billion a year. "It's amazing. It's astonishing. There is no reason to have such a low trade and investment relationship between our countries," the statement said.

Of the companies with which he met, the following stand out: Borusan with steel manufacturing, car distribution, energy generation and logistics, and Çimtaş, which, through its structures business, builds steel bridges, high rises, power plants, oil and gas plants, airports, industrial buildings, and stadiums.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

John Deere will invest $55 million in Monterrey, Mexico

21 Nov | Steel News

Japan's Nidec to build $700 million plant in Mexico to tap EV demand

21 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico invests in Las Truchas mine to raise iron ore output

18 Nov | Steel News

Value of Mexican scrap imports falls 38 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Mexico's steel trade flow falls 15 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Alacero Summit 2022: Steel mill CEOs discuss opportunities for the industry

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexican auto parts industry sees “soft landing” for rest of 2022

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexican production of HRC falls 7.2 percent in September

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexican rebar production grows 19.6 percent in September

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexico’s Metalwork & Stamping in bankruptcy proceedings

14 Nov | Steel News