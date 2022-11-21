Mexico invites Turkish companies to invest in the country

Monday, 21 November 2022 21:27:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mexican government met in Ankara with Turkish companies Borusan Holding, Acun Medya, Gürok and organizations such as the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEiK) and The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey to invite them to invest in Mexico.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard met on Friday with Turkish businessmen to invite them to invest in Mexico and boost international trade, the Mexican government reported in a press release.

Ebrard told the Turks that companies from the United States and Europe have already chosen Mexico to streamline their supply chain, for which they will be investing in the coming years.

Currently, he said, bilateral trade is $2 billion a year. "It's amazing. It's astonishing. There is no reason to have such a low trade and investment relationship between our countries," the statement said.

Of the companies with which he met, the following stand out: Borusan with steel manufacturing, car distribution, energy generation and logistics, and Çimtaş, which, through its structures business, builds steel bridges, high rises, power plants, oil and gas plants, airports, industrial buildings, and stadiums.