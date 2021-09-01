﻿
Mexico investigates imports of I and H-shaped steel girders from three countries

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 20:47:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has started an anti-dumping (AD) investigation into imports of I and H-shaped steel girders from Germany, Spain and the UK, following a request from domestic producer Gerdau Corsa.

Gerdau Corsa claimed the imports of the product from these countries have hurt domestic output.

SE has set the period of investigation from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, while the period of analysis of damage to domestic output goes from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2020. SE said the products subject to the AD investigation fall under HS codes 7216.32.99 and 7216.33.01.


Tags: Gerdau  North America  beams  Mexico  longs  quotas & duties  trading  |  similar articles »


