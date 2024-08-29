Mexico imposes final 31 percent AD and CVD on concrete nails from China

The Mexican government imposed antidumping (AD) and compensatory (CVD) tariffs of 31 percent on the import of concrete nails manufactured in China. The product must also pay a 35 percent tariff for imports from countries with which Mexico does not have a free trade agreement, the Ministry of Economy reported.

The administrative investigation procedure on unfair international trade practices, in the form of price discrimination, is declared concluded. Consequently, a final ad valorem compensatory fee of 31 percent is imposed on imports of steel nails for concrete originating in China," published in the Mexican government's official gazette (DOF).

The tariff is of the same magnitude as the one declared preliminarily last March. The product is imported with tariff code 7317.00.99 of the Law of General Import and Export Taxes (TIGIE).

The government reported that the product with code 7317.00.99 of the TIGIE has a temporary tariff of 35 percent for countries with which Mexico does not have a free trade agreement. The tax is charged from April 23, 2024 until the same date in 2026.

The request for investigation was made by the Mexican companies Clavos México and Clavos CN, both from Grupo CN (formerly Clavos Nacionales de México). They also had the support of the companies Grupo DeAcero and Truper.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Grupo CN has a 25 percent share in the national production of the investigated product and DeAcero 37 percent, together 62 percent. The government omitted to detail Truper's production participation.