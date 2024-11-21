 |  Login 
Mexico expects $2.1 billion in new FDI in Q3

Thursday, 21 November 2024 11:27:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican government estimated that new foreign direct investment was $2.1 billion in the third quarter of the year, up from $909 million accumulated in the first half of the year, said the head of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard. New FDI only represented 2.9 percent of the total and reinvestment of profits 97.4 percent.

Ebrard said the source of information is the owners of industrial parks in Mexico. The goal for the first half of 2026 is to have 100 industrial parks.

If the estimate of $2.1 billion in new FDI for the July-September 2024 period is met, it will represent an increase of 159.0 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023, but will be below the $2.7 billion of the same period in 2022 and below the $4.2 billion of the third quarter of 2021.

According to the Chief Economist of the Mexican bank Base, Gabriela Siller, the Ministry of Economy has already delayed publishing the information on FDI. In other years, she said, it is published between November 9 and 15.


