Mexico declares provisional countervailing duties of 8 to 48 percent on China's threaded steel rods

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 00:41:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Seven months after initiating the investigation, the Mexican government declared provisional compensatory duties ranging from 8.02 percent to 48.08 percent for price discrimination, on steel threaded rods originating in China, according to the exporting company.

“The administrative investigation procedure continues regarding unfair international trade practices, in the form of price discrimination, and provisional compensatory quotas are imposed on imports of threaded steel rod originating in China,” the Mexican government published through the Ministry of Economy (SE) in the official government gazette (DOF).

The antidumping investigation (AD) temporarily determined a countervailing duty for four companies of “8.02 percent for imports from the Jiaxing Chinafar Standard Parts company; (of) 17 percent for imports from Haiyan Wandefu Precision Hardware, Lianyungang Xincheng Hardware, Jiaxing Longyu Machinery, and Zhejiang Junyue Standard Part.”

According to the Ministry of Economy, for any company exporting threaded steel rods to Mexico, different from those already mentioned, the compensatory quota is 48.08 percent.

The products enter Mexico through tariff sections 7318.15.99 and 7318.19.99 of the Law of General Import and Export Taxes (TIGIE).

The companies requesting the investigation were Clavos México and Clavos CN (CN Group, formerly Clavos Nacionales de México).

The product investigated has various names: all threaded rod plain, all threaded rod black, all threaded rod electro galvanized yellow zinc, all threaded rod electro galvanized zinc plated and all threaded rod hot dipped galvanized HDG.

They are threaded steel rods of low, medium carbon or unhardened alloy, with a diameter equal to or greater than 6.4 mm (¼ inch), but less than 38.1 mm (1 ½ inch), and length equal to or greater than 152.4 mm (6 inches). ).

The investigation period was from January 1 to December 31, 2022 and the damage analysis period was from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022.