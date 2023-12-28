Mexico declares definitive countervailing duties on the import of CRC from Vietnam

Thursday, 28 December 2023 23:13:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mexican government announced definitive countervailing duties on the import of cold rolled sheet coils (CRC) from Vietnam, with antidumping taxes ranging from 11.6 to 79.0 percent, slightly below those preliminarily announced in September, according to the publication of today from the Ministry of Economy (SE) in the official gazette of the Mexican government (DOF).

“The administrative investigation procedure regarding unfair international trade practices, in its form of price discrimination, is declared concluded, and the following definitive compensatory quotas are imposed on imports of cold rolled sheet, including definitive and temporary ones, as well as such as fiscal deposits, including automotive; elaboration, transformation or repair into controlled premises and strategic controlled premises,” reported the Ministry of Economy.

Starting tomorrow, December 29, CRC imports from Vietnam will have countervailing duties “of 11.64 percent for imports from the Hoa Phat export company; 25.64 percent for imports from the exporting company Posco Vietnam, and 79.24 percent for all other exporting producers,” the Mexican government decreed through the Ministry of Economy.

Last September, the anti-dumping duty was 12.77 percent for Hoa Phat, 25.64 percent for Posco Vietnam and 81.06 percent for all other producer-exporters.

The provisional compensatory duties are for tariff items 7209.16.01, 7209.17.01, 7209.18.01, 7209.26.01, 7209.27.01, 7209.28.01, 7209.90.99, 7211.23.03, 7211.29.99 , 7211.90.99, 7225.50 .91 and 7226.92.06 of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

The product also enters Mexico under Rule Eight, through Chapter 98 (Special Operations) through tariff items 9802.00.01 (Electrical Industry); 9802.00.02 (Electronic Industry); 9802.00.03 (Furniture Industry); 9802.00.07 (Capital Goods Industry); 9802.00.13 (Steel Industry); 9802.00.15 (Transportation Industry), and 9802.00.19 (Automotive and Auto Parts Industry) of the TIGIE.

The “Eighth Rule” is a special import permit granted by the Mexican government.

The investigation by the Economy was carried out at the request of Ternium México, which during the investigation period manufactured 82 percent of the total national production. In addition, Ternium had the support of the steel mill Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), paralyzed by insolvency, and Tyasa, the Mexican government reported.

The Mexican government set the investigation period from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, and the damage analysis period from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2021.



