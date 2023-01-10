Mexico could attract $10 billion of foreign investment in auto parts industry

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 22:17:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mexican auto parts industry could attract $10 billion of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) due to the relocation of companies, mainly from Asia to Mexico, the general director of the National Auto Parts Industry (INA), Alberto Bustamante, said at a press conference.

He said that the amount of the investment is from the announcements made by companies, adding that it remains to be seen how the investments are exercised in the year.

Industry data shows that FDI totaled around $52.4 billion in the period 1999-2022. In 2021 alone it was $3.5 billion and in 2022 it was $4.0 billion.

The interest of the relocation of companies in Mexico is due to the geographical location with the second largest producer of vehicles in the world, and additionally due to the higher costs generated by the trade dispute between the United States and China.

Only last year (2022), producers in Mexico consolidated themselves as the main suppliers of auto parts for the automotive industry in the United States with approximately 40%, a figure higher than the 9.2% of the second largest supplier that China represents.

For this year, Bustamante said, the forecast for the value of auto parts production in Mexico is $108.88 billion, 2.0 percent more than the $106.74 billion in 2022.