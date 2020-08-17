Mexico City Airport Group suspends contract to buy 49,000 mt of steel

Monday, 17 August 2020 23:07:32 (GMT+3) | Monterrey

State-run airport operator Mexico City Airport Group, also known as GACM, has suspended a contract it had awarded to industrial supplier Grupo Gilbert Estructuras en Acero, SteelOrbis has learned.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, GACM had awarded a contract to Grupo Gilbert Estructuras en Acero to provide 49,000 mt of steel to the Mexico City airport.

However, the state-run airport operator issued a letter of suspension, which “provisionally” cancels the contract.

GACM didn’t immediately provide a reason for the provisional contract suspension.

A number of smaller companies, including Aptiver and Comercializadora

de Metales la Perla, were some of the bidders for the steel supply tender.

At the time Grupo Gilbert won the contract, a few companies questioned the winner’s ability to provide the service, as it reportedly failed to meet certain requirements of the tender.