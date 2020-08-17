﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico City Airport Group suspends contract to buy 49,000 mt of steel

Monday, 17 August 2020 23:07:32 (GMT+3)   |   Monterrey
       

State-run airport operator Mexico City Airport Group, also known as GACM, has suspended a contract it had awarded to industrial supplier Grupo Gilbert Estructuras en Acero, SteelOrbis has learned.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, GACM had awarded a contract to Grupo Gilbert Estructuras en Acero to provide 49,000 mt of steel to the Mexico City airport.

However, the state-run airport operator issued a letter of suspension, which “provisionally” cancels the contract.

GACM didn’t immediately provide a reason for the provisional contract suspension.

A number of smaller companies, including Aptiver and Comercializadora
de Metales la Perla, were some of the bidders for the steel supply tender.

At the time Grupo Gilbert won the contract, a few companies questioned the winner’s ability to provide the service, as it reportedly failed to meet certain requirements of the tender.

 


Tags: Mexico  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Aug

Mexican industrial production declines in June
06  Aug

Ternium sees revenues decline for Mexico in Q2
03  Aug

Mexico's ICH posts higher net profit in Q2
31  Jul

Mexican iron pellet production declines in May
24  Jul

Officials partially shut down ArcelorMittal Mexico mill