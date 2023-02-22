Mexican wire rod production up 2.8 percent in December

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 21:42:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Wire rod production in Mexico increased 2.8 percent, year-over-year, in December to total 164,662 metric tons (mt). For the full year, a production record was recorded with 1.98 million mt, 5.6 percent more than in 2021, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from national statistics agency Inegi.

In the last 25 months, from December 2020 to the same month in 2022, wire rod production increased, except last November when it decreased 0.2 percent.

In March of last year, the Mexican steel market recorded a production record of 170,510 mt, 10.6 percent more than in the same month of 2021.