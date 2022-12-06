﻿
Mexican vehicle production rises 8.0 percent in November

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 21:16:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Vehicle production in Mexico totaled 278,824 units in November of this year, 8.0 percent more, year on year, according to information from the national statistics agency Inegi with data from AMIA.

The increase marks the seventh consecutive increase and the ninth increase overall so far this year. Production from January to November totaled 3.07 million units, 9.6 percent more than in the same period in 2021, a volume that exceeds pre-pandemic production. However, it is below the average of previous years, when the average production for the same periods of 2017 and 2018 was approximately 3.70 million.

After eight consecutive increases, vehicle exports declined 3.8 percent in November, year-over-year, to 231,126 vehicles, reflecting the lowest volume in the last seven years for the same month.

During November, 82.9 percent of the country’s auto production was exported, well below the 96.2 percent of October. The export volume to November totaled 2.61 million vehicles, 5.4 percent or 132,782 more vehicles compared to the accumulated figure for 2021.


