Monday, 10 May 2021 20:17:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Industrias CH (ICH) said net profit in Q1 this year rose 27 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 2.84 billion ($143.1 million).

The company said EBITDA in Q1 this year increased 95 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 3.30 billion ($167.4 million). Net revenues in Q1 this year grew 52 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 14.5 billion ($731.2 million). Steel sales volumes in Q1 this year rose to 742,000 mt, from 702,000 mt in Q1 2020.

USD = MXN 19.89 (May 10)