Mexican steel industry reports record employment in November

Thursday, 08 December 2022 22:45:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The steel industry in Mexico registered a labor record totaling 139,910 workers in November of this year, up 5.9 percent, year-over-year, reveal official data obtained by SteelOrbis.

The total is comprised of formal employment (registered with the IMSS social security institute) in the Basic Metal Industries, which according to the classifier of the government statistics agency, Inegi, corresponds to the steel industry.

Employment in the industry represents 0.64 percent of the total in Mexico. Although in terms of GDP it contributes 0.97 percent of the total.

In the January-November period, average employment was 135,948 workers, 6.0 percent more than in the same period in 2021.